Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,245. The firm has a market cap of $704.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

