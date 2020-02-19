Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

