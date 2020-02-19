Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 462,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the period.

VTEB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

