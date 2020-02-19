Velas (VLX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $25.01 million and $2.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,059,781,126 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,698,536 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

