Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $3,850,612.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,875,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,132 shares of company stock worth $21,217,951. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.74. 1,195,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,109. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

