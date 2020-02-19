Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $7.14 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and approximately $4,787.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $7.14 or 0.00070478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Tokenomy. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, HitBTC and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

