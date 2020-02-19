Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1735 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Vermilion Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 674.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 653.1%.

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on VET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.39.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

