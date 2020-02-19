Veros (VRS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,910.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Veros has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a market capitalization of $13,171.00 and approximately $5,910.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,433,470 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.