VersaBank (VB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (TSE:VB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.64 million for the quarter.

TSE:VB traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.49. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. VersaBank has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$7.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.10.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

