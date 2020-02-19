Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Acquires $21,350.00 in Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Jesus Socorro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $21,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jesus Socorro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Jesus Socorro purchased 5,000 shares of Veru stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $14,200.00.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 299,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,447. Veru Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERU. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Veru in the third quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the third quarter worth $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veru by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

