ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIAC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

