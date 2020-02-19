Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1,076.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Thor Industries worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 474,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $13,411,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,253. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.00. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $88.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

