Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,173 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,163 shares of company stock worth $8,571,786. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.81. 2,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,167. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.76. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $271.58 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

