Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,596 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 45,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,511. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

