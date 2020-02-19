Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 340,753 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 850.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of James River Group worth $16,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in James River Group by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 79,244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in James River Group by 712.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 69,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in James River Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 1,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

