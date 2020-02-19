Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 43,757 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 36,211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 77.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 8,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.