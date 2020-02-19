Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 444,023 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Medical Properties Trust worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. 118,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,923. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.59.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.