Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 445,744 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445,744 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of GAP worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $15,749,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 315,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 103,678 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 103,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,712. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

