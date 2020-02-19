Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,946 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,765 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,113 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.32. 126,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

