Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,032 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of International Paper worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after buying an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 871,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 777,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after buying an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 655,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 522,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,050. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

