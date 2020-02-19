Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 420,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Caleres worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

CAL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 259,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. Caleres Inc has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.43 million, a PE ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

