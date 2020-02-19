Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,293,297 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Synovus Financial worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 341.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,971,000 after buying an additional 583,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,404,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. 351,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

