Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 198,851 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,568. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. 6,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,393. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

