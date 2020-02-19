Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $137.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

