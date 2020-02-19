Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.63. 8,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,814. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.74 and a 52-week high of $294.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.48 and a 200-day moving average of $271.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

