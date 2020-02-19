Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 894.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,986 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of City Office REIT worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 499.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 253,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 26.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 39,884 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 34,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIO. Raymond James raised City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

