Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 6,654.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,704,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.69. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

