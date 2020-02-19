Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,551,025 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $114.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

