Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.46 Million Holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.73% of Carolina Financial worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,288,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARO. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Carolina Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

In other Carolina Financial news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. 539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. Carolina Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $953.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.61%.

Carolina Financial Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

