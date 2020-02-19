Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.89 Million Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Watsco worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Watsco by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.46%.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

