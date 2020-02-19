Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Masco worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,996. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

