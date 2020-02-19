Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.85 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

