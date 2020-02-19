Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Allegion worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of ALLE traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,172. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.98. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $85.96 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.