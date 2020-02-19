Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.98 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Allison Transmission worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 153,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. 364,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

