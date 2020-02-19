Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 174,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $395.01. 2,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $224.84 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

