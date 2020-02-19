Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.68 Million Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 12,176.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Cardlytics worth $19,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

In other Cardlytics news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $66,392.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $3,422,505.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 598,371 shares of company stock valued at $41,367,140. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

