Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 176,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

