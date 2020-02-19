Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.31% of QuinStreet worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 162,065 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,043,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

QNST stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,016. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a PE ratio of 111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. QuinStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,058 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

