Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323,797 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of Triumph Group worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Triumph Group by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Triumph Group by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Triumph Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 448.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter.

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Triumph Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

