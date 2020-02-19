Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,610,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

