Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,098 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Knowles worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 12,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Knowles Corp has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

