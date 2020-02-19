Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,359 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of W W Grainger worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.77. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

