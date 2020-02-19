Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 221,522 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 155.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,522 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Campbell Soup worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

CPB traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 40,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

