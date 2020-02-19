Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Atlantica Yield worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 95,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Atlantica Yield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.51 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

