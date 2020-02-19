Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,361,000 after buying an additional 336,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,820,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ANSYS by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.39. 5,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.28 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.96 and a 12 month high of $293.44.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.