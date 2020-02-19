Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.66% of Heritage Financial worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. 598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $978.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

