Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Halliburton worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 179.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.