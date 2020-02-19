Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1,169.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Nexstar Media Group worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

NXST traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.76. 5,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $2,430,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,038,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,960. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

