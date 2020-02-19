Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hologic worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Hologic by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 263,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

