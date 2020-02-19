Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,929 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

AIG stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 125,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

